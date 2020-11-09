Leamington Councillor Dies Suddenly

A Leamington town councillor has died.

According to a release from the municipality, John Jacobs died suddenly on Monday, November 9.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and Council colleague,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “On behalf of Council and municipal staff, I would like to express our sincere condolences to John’s wife Donna and family. John was dedicated to serving the people of Leamington and ensuring their concerns and interests were brought forward to the Council table. He will be sadly missed.”

Councillor Jacobs was serving his third term on Leamington Council. Elected in 2010, he was an engaged and active Council member, sitting on many committees throughout his political career.

The flags at all municipal facilities have been lowered in honour of Councillor Jacobs and his many contributions to Leamington.