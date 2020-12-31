Ontario Minister of Finance Rod Phillips Resigns 

Ontario Minister of Finance Rod Phillips has resigned, according to a statement from Premier Doug Ford.

Phillips admitted to going on vacation to St. Barts on Dec 13 following the end of the legislative session when he returned home Thursday. In a statement, Phillips said, "I deeply regret travelling over the holidays."

The premier says Phillips resigned after speaking with him Thursday, and now Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy will take on the role.

Ford goes on to say, "our government takes seriously our obligation to hold ourselves to a higher standard."

Essex NDP MPP Taras Natyshak had called for the firing of Phillips, saying what Phillips did is unacceptable.

The entire province entered a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 26.

— with files from NewsTalk 1010's Lucas Meyer.