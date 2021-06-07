BREAKING: Ontario Moves to Step One of Reopening, 3 Days Ahead of Schedule

Ontario will move into Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The decision is being based on the province-wide vaccination rate and continuing improvements in key public health and health system indicators.

In order to safely enter Step One, Ontario needed to have vaccinated 60 per cent of adults with at least one dose for two weeks or longer, ensuring the first dose offers a strong level of protection against COVID-19.

As of June 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., 72 per cent of the 18+ population in Ontario had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with over 10 million doses now having been administered.

Step One of the Roadmap focuses on the resumption of more outdoor activities with smaller crowds where risk of transmission is lower. It will also permit more limited indoor settings to be open, all with restrictions in place.

Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen includes but is not limited to: