BREAKING: Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Arson in Downtown Windsor

Windsor Police Service has made an arrest in an arson investigation that has now killed two people.

As heard on AM800 news, a 59-year-old man died in a fire that gutted a home at 457 Church Street around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Police say a 54-year-old woman pulled from the fire succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 10.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit identified a suspect and placed him under arrest near Wyandotte Street West and Langlois Avenue Friday.

Police say 50-year-old Lowell Campbell of Windsor is charged with arson, disregarding human life, two counts of criminal negligence causing death and failing to comply with conditions.