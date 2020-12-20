UPDATE: Province-Wide Lockdown Anticipated in Ontario

A province-wide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be on the way in Ontario.

Several media outlets, including CTV News, are citing anonymous sources briefed on the plan Sunday. According to CTV News, the lockdown is expected to go into effect on Christmas Eve and will vary in length depending on the region.

AM800 News spoke with Windsor Regional Hospital's Dr. Wassim Saad, who says he's "heard rumblings about the plan" but hasn't received official confirmation from the province.

Windsor-Essex is already under lockdown restrictions, but he says people are still travelling to unrestricted regions to spread or contract the virus.

"If you look at it purely from a health care perspective and health outcome perspective, this is absolutely the right move," he says. "It has to be done; otherwise our health care resources are going to be overwhelmed."

It's going to be an unpopular decision that will save lives, according to Saad.

"Yes it's going to cause a lot of negative effects, mental health effects, economic effects, but I don't know any other way to try to stem the wave of the infection now and try to protect our health care resources," says Dr. Saad. "Otherwise, we are going to have to look at rationing critical health care resources."

He says 51 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital as of Sunday in addition to more than 100 patients who are potentially infected.

"We need to keep that capacity in the hospital to look after COVID-19 patients, just like we still need that capacity to look after critical illnesses like heart attacks and strokes that are still happening every day," he says. "They haven't paused because of the pandemic."

Premier Doug Ford had already confirmed an emergency meeting on the pandemic was held over the weekend and more restrictions could be announced Monday.

CTV News reached out to Ford's spokesperson Sunday, but has not received comment.

The province reported 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths Sunday — it's the sixth consecutive day the province has registered more than 2,000 new infections.

— with files from The Canadian Press and CTV News.