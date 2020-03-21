BREAKING: Second Positive Case of COVID-19 Hits Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Windsor.

According to a release, it's a man in his 20s who works at a healthcare facility in Michigan and has no travel history outside North America.

"He has been self-isolating and is currently recovering at home with mild symptoms. Close contacts of the client have been contacted and are self-isolating and currently have no symptoms," says Medical Officer of Health Wajid Ahmed, who goes on to say the man began showing symptoms on March 15.

The WECHU has been in contact with Detroit Public Health and is, "actively involved in contact tracing and case management."

This is the second positive test in Windsor over the past 24 hours. The health unit announced a man in his 60's tested positive Friday.



“I want to assure the residents of Windsor-Essex that the WECHU is working diligently for your protection. Our staff are working seven days a week following up with all the individuals who are self-isolating, answering calls and providing assessment and support to residents and healthcare providers” says Dr. Ahmed.



