BREAKING: Third Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in Ontario

Another case of a COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Ontario.

Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe announced a third case of the new strain has been identified in Ottawa Sunday.

According to the release, the individual had recently travelled to the U.K. and is now self-isolating. The news comes one day after a couple in Durham tested positive for the strain of COVID-19.

Officials initially reported the couple had no known travel history, but the investigation later showed they had been in contact with a traveller from the U.K.

Yaffe says the new strain is believed to be more easily transmitted but evidence as to whether it causes more severe symptoms has yet to surface.

The province says the new strain of the virus has now popped up in several countries. Canada posted a travel ban on all flights arriving from the U.K. until January 6, 2021.