BREAKING: Trudeau says Canadian Investigators to Arrive in Iran Today

Canada has sent investigators to Iran in relation to the shooting down of a Ukrainian plane in Iranian airspace last week.

According to CTV News, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says three Canadian investigators will arrive in Iran today.

The announcement comes on the same day Iran admitted to unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians.

Five of those people were residing in Windsor-Essex.

More on this developing story can be found at www.ctvnews.ca.

 

