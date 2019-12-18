BREAKING: U.S. House Votes to Impeach Trump
The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
A majority of the Democratic-led House voted to condemn Trump for his actions in the Ukraine scandal.
Democrats accused the Trump of abusing his office by pressuring Ukrainian leaders to investigate his political rivals — Trump has denied those claims.
This is only the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached.
Both articles will likely be defeated when they go to the Republican majority Senate for trial.
