BREAKING: U.S. House Votes to Impeach Trump

The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A majority of the Democratic-led House voted to condemn Trump for his actions in the Ukraine scandal.

Democrats accused the Trump of abusing his office by pressuring Ukrainian leaders to investigate his political rivals — Trump has denied those claims.

This is only the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached.

Both articles will likely be defeated when they go to the Republican majority Senate for trial.

