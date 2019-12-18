iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

BREAKING: U.S. House Votes to Impeach Trump

am800-news-donald-trump-getty

The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A majority of the Democratic-led House voted to condemn Trump for his actions in the Ukraine scandal.

Democrats accused the Trump of abusing his office by pressuring Ukrainian leaders to investigate his political rivals — Trump has denied those claims.

This is only the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached.

Both articles will likely be defeated when they go to the Republican majority Senate for trial.

Head to CTV News for the latest.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER