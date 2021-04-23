BREAKING: Windsor Assembly Plant Closure Extended Until May 10

Windsor Assembly Plant will shut down for another week.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says Stellantis broke the news Friday morning. The plant has been shuttered since March 29 due to a worldwide shortage of microchips.

Cassidy says the company added the week of May 3 to the shutdown with work expected to resume on May 10, but he's not making any plans.

"They potentially might not be opening, we don't know that," he says. "It's week by week, day by day, because we deal with just in time parts as it is and we can't even get facilities running and I know we're not the only ones effected; it's the whole supply chain."

He says the shutdown effects hundreds of jobs outside the plant and spending in the community on goods and services.

"The city is totally different when that big plant isn't running, that is the mother ship as one of the biggest employers in the city of Windsor," he added.

Cassidy says many workers at the plant are barely getting by on supplementary benefits for now.

"Our parts suppliers don't have that, so there's a lot of people out there that are really struggling," he says.

In a written statement, Stellantis says it, "continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry."