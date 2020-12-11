BREAKING: Windsor-Essex Moving to Lockdown

Ontario is moving Windsor-Essex and York Region into Grey-Lockdown as part of the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework.

According to a release from the province, the move is being made to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that schools can stay open and hospital capacity can be protected.

As AM800 News reported on Thurdsay, the Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex has already made the decision to move all students in the region to virtual learning as of December 14.

The province says the lockdowns will take effect on Monday and it will also impose new restrictions on five other regional health units. Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move into the Red-Control zone, while the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to Orange-Restrict, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will move to Yellow-Protect.

Toronto and Peel Region remain in the lockdown category of the province's pandemic response framework.

— With files from The Canadian Press