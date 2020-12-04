BREAKING: Windsor-Essex Not Moving to Lockdown

The Ontario government has announced three regions moving to new levels of public health measures and Windsor-Essex is not included on the list.

According to a release from the province, the decisions were based on the latest data and the following public health regions will move from their current level in the framework to the following levels effective Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Orange-Restrict Middlesex-London Health Unit; and Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

Yellow-Protect Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.



The province says all other public health regions, including Windsor-Essex, will remain at their current level, meaning Windsor-Essex remains in Red status.

The Ministry of Health says trends in public health data will continue to be reviewed weekly to determine if public health units should stay where they are or be moved into a higher level.

It is also reminding us that all Ontarians should avoid close contact with anyone not living in the same household. People who live alone may have exclusive close contact with one additional household to prevent feelings of isolation and mitigate against negative mental health impacts.