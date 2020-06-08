BREAKING: Windsor-Essex Not Permitted to Enter Stage 2

Windsor-Essex is not include in the list of regions that will be allowed to move into Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government will provide re-opening announcements every Monday and if a region is given the green light to re-open, it will be able to do so on the following Friday.

Included in the reopening plan for regions that are eligible are establishments providing personal care services including hair services, beauty salons, shops and parlours, hair removal services, weight control clinics, piercing services, day spas, tanning salons and tattoo studios.

According to the province's plan, if physical distancing cannot be maintained, personal care service providers should ensure that patrons wear face coverings at all times and workers must wear face coverings and other appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves.

Also as part of Stage 2, all indoor and outdoor swimming pools and outdoor splash pads and wading pools may open to the public with no access to high-contact aquatic features such as slides and climbing structures.

Regardless of where you live in Ontario, social gathering limits will be expanded to up to 10 people.

People must still practice physical distancing, by keeping at least two metres away from others outside of their direct household. This change to social gathering size will apply to people across the province, regardless of whether their region has moved into Stage 2.

A list of regions that will and will not be permitted to enter Stage 2 on June 12 (Courtesy of Minister of Finance)

FULL PDF: A Framework for Reopening our Province Stage 2