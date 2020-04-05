BREAKING: Windsor Police Confirm Second Staff Member with COVID-19

Windsor Police Service has confirmed a second service member has tested positive for COVID-19.

AM800 News learned an officer tested positive for the virus Saturday. Police confirmed a second case Sunday night.

Both WPS members are in good spirits and are recovering from home, according to a statement released from Sgt Steve Betteridge.

"Unfortunately, this announcement does not come as a surprise. The COVID-19 virus has impacted our entire community and police personnel are certainly not exempt," says Betteridge. "Our Service is not the only police organization in the province that has members affected by the virus. Like all impacted agencies, families and friends, we will take care of them and continue to adapt to the daily challenges."



Betteridge says both members had been working from headquarters in downtown Windsor and have not been inside a police facility since March 29.

According to the release, WPS is working closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to track contact history leading up to the members' positive test results.

