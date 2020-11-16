Brees Banged Up by '49ers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is dealing with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung.

ESPN reports X-rays revealed Brees has two fractured ribs on his left side from a hit in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

He also has three rib fractures on the right side from a hit he took against the Buccaneers the week before that were not seen until now.

It's unclear how much time Brees will miss due to the injuries. He has guided the Saints to six straight wins, which puts them atop the NFC South at 7-and-2.

Jameis Winston could start at quarterback if Brees can't play when New Orleans hosts the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.