Brees Coming Back

Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season.

The 41-year-old Brees used a social media post to announce his intention to ``make another run at it'' in what would be his 20th NFL season.

Brees is the NFL's all-time leader with 6,867 completions, 77,416 yards passing and 547 touchdown throws.

He was productive in leading the Saints to the playoffs last season despite missing five games with a throwing hand injury, completing 74.3% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions.