Brentwood dealing with wait list for treatment services

The Brentwood Recovery Home in Windsor is dealing with a wait list for its services.

Elizabeth Dulmage, Executive Director at Brentwood, says it's busy for anybody in this community working in mental health care and addictions, the need far outweighs the capacity.

"Unlike years in the past, we do have a wait list, like every other part of the healthcare system. It is a challenge, you care about each and every person on the wait list. Supporting them and connecting with them as they're waiting to come in," she says.

Windsor-Essex has been dealing with an opioid crisis in recent years, with two community opioid alerts issued over the past 14 days due to a spike in opioid overdoses.

Elizabeth Dulmage, Executive Director at Brentwood, says they are operating 68 beds, with the bulks of those funded by the Ministry of Health.

"We have some beds that we're able to have open based on very generous donations from the community, our fundraising efforts and some third-party insurance bed capacity too. We could have double that many and still be filling them all," she adds.

The facility at 2335 Dougall Ave. provides treatment for recovery from alcohol and drug misuse.

With files from Rob Hindi