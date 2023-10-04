Brentwood Dream Home Lottery underway

The 32nd year for the Brentwood Dream Home Lottery is now underway.

On Tuesday, the home lottery team announced the launch with over $1 million in cash and prizes up for grabs in this year's lottery.

Brentwood's lottery is one of the longest running home lotteries in Ontario.

Brentwood Recovery Home, located at 2335 Dougall Ave, is committed to providing lifelong, compassionate and evidence-informed addictions treatment.

All of the money raised through the lottery goes towards supporting programs and people at the facility.

Executive director Elizabeth Dulmage says it wouldn't be possible without staff, alumni volunteers, and all of the community businesses that support them.

"Really at Brentwood we have a philosophy of teamwork, we have a value around teamwork, and it truly is a whole lot of people being part of that team that makes it possible for us to do this year after year," she said.

Ticket sales began on October 1, through the lottery website, and in-person ticket sales will begin October 10 at 9 a.m. at Brentwood.

Officials say this year's lottery features over 100 prizes, including four Early Bird Draws for $25,000 each and 20 plus Main Draws for cash, cars and the Grand Prize Dream Home in Harrow, built by NOR-Built Construction.

Dulmage says there's some great prizes available this year.

"Over $1-million dollars in prizes again this year, some really exciting vehicles, and then of course one again a Dream Home for a family to have and to own."

Dulmage says it's a new partnership with NOR-Built, after previously working with Lakepoint Homes on Dream Home builds.

Construction on the grand prize home begins next week.

"They've been wonderful to work with other the last few months, where we've tried to form that connection, and form that relationship," she continued. "So years and years of support of course from Lakepoint, and absolutely want to acknowledge their contribution. Lakepoint was also very instrumental in helping us form this new relationship with NOR-Built."

Grand prize draws will take place Saturday January 13, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Brentwood.

Ticket purchasers can also buy tickets for the bonus 50/50 draw, where the winner will receive 50% of the total jackpot.

Last year's winner took home over $130,000.

(Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Other prizes include:

- $500 cash prizes

- $1,000 cash prizes

- $5,000 cash prizes

- A $10,000 cash prize

- A $25,000 cash prize

- A 2024 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss or cash option

- A 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport or cash option

- A 2024 Ford Mustang GT or cash option

- The grand prize draw of a three-bedroom home in Harrow

More information about prizes, draws and ticket deadlines can be found on their website.