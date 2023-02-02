Brentwood executive director believes CTS is an important tool in battling addiction

The executive director of the Brentwood Recovery Home says it's very important to keep people alive and safe, even while they're very sick in their disease.

Elizabeth Dulmage believes having a Consumption and Treatment Site in Windsor will be an important tool to help people who are suffering with addiction disorders.

"That is part of the Consumption and Treatment Site. There are counsellors and support people there, so when that person begins to be ready to say ' you know what, I don't want this anymore, I want to be well and healthy, I don't want to live like this.' They will find their way here," she says.

The site is designed to provide a safe place to use drugs under supervision of health professionals, with the goal of reducing harm, overdoses and potentially getting long-term recovery help for those battling addiction.

The Brentwood Recovery Home currently operates 68 beds, providing addictions and mental health supports and programs to clients and their families.

The facility at 2335 Dougall Ave. in Windsor currently has a three month long wait list.

Dulmage says we need all kinds of tools in the tool kit to help people suffering from addiction disorders and the sooner the CTS opens, the better.

"If we have a safe place to encourage them to go to be safe, then there's hope. If they go out, use alone, overdose and die, then there's no hope. They're not going to find their way to recovery," she says.

Dulmage says they get the opioid alerts like all the other partners in mental health and addictions here in Windsor-Essex.

"They're coming regularly, people are dying," she adds.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino plans to introduce a notice of motion during the Feb. 13 meeting of city council regarding the planned location for the Consumption and Treatment Site, which is being called Safepoint.

Agostino is opposed to the location at 101 Wyandotte Street East, right at the intersection with Goyeau Street near the entrance to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

He had planned to introduce a notice of motion at the Jan. 30 meeting, calling on council to rescind support for the location, but that move was delayed after a compromise was reached regarding the site.

Further information regarding the compromise around the location of the site is expected to be detailed once a meeting is held with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, which is expected to play a factor in the notice of motion.

The hope is for Safepoint to open this Spring, but it still needs final approval from Health Canada and the Ontario government.