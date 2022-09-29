Brentwood Recovery Home's annual lottery the biggest in its history

This year's Brentwood Recovery Home's dream home lottery is the biggest in it's history.

There is over $1.3 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, including the grand prize dream home valued at $975,000. The home is located at 146 Summer St. in Belle River.

Elizabeth Dulmage, Executive Director at Brentwood Recovery Home, says they have never had a lottery this big.

Tickets are $50 each, $100 for three tickets or $250 for ten tickets, which Dulmage says is a new option this year.

"The other thing we've added this year is a 50/50 draw. Folks can purchase the lottery ticket, the home raffle lottery ticket, they can also add on a 50/50 draw for a nominal amount of money. So there really is lots and lots of opportunities to win this year," she says.

This year's Brentwood Recovery Home's dream home lottery features $1.3 million in cash and prizes. The prizes include a Ford F150 Supercrew, a 2023 Jayco Jay Flight trailer, and a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide (all pictured) above. Sept. 29, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

The prize list also includes:

- 2023 Ford F150 Supercrew with a retail value of $73,681

- 2023 Chevrolet Blazer with a retail value of $64,209

- 2023 Jayco Jay Flight trailer with a retail value of $57,529

- 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide with a retail value of $33,795

Along with the main prizes, there are draws for cash prizes ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

Dulmage says they really depend on the generosity of this community to support the home lottery.

"It is by far our biggest fundraising. It supports operational dollars, it goes to taking care of clients, the programs and services we provide," she says, "The need has never been greater."

The Brentwood Recovery Home currently operates 68 beds, providing addiction and mental health supports and programs to clients and their families.

Lottery proceeds help fund essential programs and services at the facility at 2335 Dougall Ave. in Windsor.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.brentwoodlottery.com between Oct. 1 and midnight on Dec. 31.