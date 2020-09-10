Brewers Bash Tigers for Shutout Win in Detroit

Jedd Gyorko hit two of the five home runs for the Brewers in a 19-0 rout of the Tigers in Detroit.

Ryan Braun, Tyrone Taylor and Jacob Nottingham also went deep as Milwaukee earned a split of the two-game set.

Luis Urias added three hits and five RBI in the victory.

Corbin Burnes struck out 11 over seven innings of one-hit, scoreless ball as he moved to 3-and-0.

Matthew Boyd was rocked for seven runs in three frames as he fell to 1-and-6.

Willi Castro had the only two hits for the Tigers, who have lost six-of-eight.

With files from the Associated Press