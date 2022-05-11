Bridal and Event Expo returning for first time since start of pandemic

Three years after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bridal and Event Expo and Wedding Oddssey is coming back to Windsor-Essex.

The 12th Annual Bridal and Event Expo is back at the Ciociaro Club on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place in March 2020, it resulted in the annual wedding show in Windsor-Essex being cancelled just a few weeks before it was set to take place.

Maurizio Tiberia, Event Manager for Odyssey Event Productions, says they have a lot of new businesses at this year's expo.

"People are taking the jump into their own business. I would say 50 per cent of our exhibitors will be new business with new products and services, so that's part of the excitement," he says. "We have a young lady, Bouchard Gardens, who's doing succulents and is really putting that piece for the wedding industry, which is pretty cool, it's different."

Tiberia says they will have products for any events.

"If anybody is planning either their prom or corporate events, these are event industry professionals that can help them with any event that they're doing. Of course the title is Bridal and Event, so it's all inclusive. So if you want something different, we're serving that up this year," he says.

The event will include bridal gowns, evening gowns, tuxedos, suits, wineries, travel Agents, limousine services, DJs, photography, video production, venues, decor, and florists. Also available are aesthetics, hair, make-up and botox services.

Unique items also on display include jewellery, succulents, golfing packages and interior design and staging furniture. Vendors that will be selling gently used Bridal Gowns and Evening Gowns for those wanting to save a few dollars.

Early Admission Tickets are available for $13.75 through Eventbrite or $15 at the door.