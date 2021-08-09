Bridge Artists Featured in New Art Gallery of Windsor Exhibit

The Art Gallery of Windsor is launching a new exhibit in partnership with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

According to the release, The Bridge Artists exhibit will launch Thursday (Aug. 12).

The show will feature aboriginal artists who were commissioned to create murals to be displayed on the Canadian port of entry for the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The work will contain themes of nature, teaching, philosophy and cultural pride through paintings, drawings and textiles.

A large-scale model of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is also showcased as part of the exhibit.

Tours and presentations from the artists will be included along with a youth workshop series for local students.