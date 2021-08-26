Bridge work on Riverside Drive in Windsor extended until October

The City of Windsor has announced that Riverside Drive will remain closed at the bridge over Little River for bridge reconstruction until Oct. 1.

It's a big project in the city that impacts a lot of drivers, and it was supposed to be finished sometime in early September.

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says she's disappointed that they have to deal with this delay, but views it as short-term pain for long-term gain.

"It was an aging structure. As the company began the work there were some additional things that came to light that we had to deal with. And so the project that we expected to be completed by Sept. 3 is now going to be targeted for Oct. 1," she says.

A number of factors played a role in the extension according to Gignac, from weather related issues to COVID-19 delays.

"Once the work started there were a few things that popped up that were beyond what we had anticipated and that's not surprising when you get into work of this nature, especially on bridges," she says, "So, we want to make sure the job is done correctly."

Gignac says administration is definitely disappointed that they aren't going to meet that target date because they know the impact on the community.

She heard early on from residents about the project, and gets there's some frustration now, but it's important work that has to get done.

"There are a number of residents that moor their boats on their property on Little River, so on Bertha and on Riverdale, and I understand it's very frustrating and they have to adjust accordingly," says Gignac.

The total cost for the bridge rehabilitation project is $865,000.

With files from Aaron Mahoney and Rob Hindi