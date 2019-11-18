Bright Lights Preparations to Close Portion of Jackson Park

The next phase of preparations for Bright Lights 2019 is set to close part of Jackson Park in Windsor.

Fencing will be going up around the event space on the north-west corner of the park Monday morning.

The parking lot off Tecumseh Rd. across from Windsor Ave. will also be close to the public to accommodate set up vendors and store equipment.

Officials say parking is still available on the south side of the park near the lawn bowling and tennis club.

Opening ceremonies take place on Dec. 6 at 6:30pm.

This year's festival runs until Jan 7.