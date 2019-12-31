Bright Lights Resumes New Year's Eve



Bright Lights will light up again Tuesday at 5:30pm after a one day closure because of wind damage.

The festival at Jackson Park was closed Monday night due to strong winds which knocked down some of the smaller displays and branches with hanging lights.

Senior Manager of Parks James Chacko says city crews were at the park Monday and Tuesday to do some clean-up and inspect the displays to make sure everything is safe.

"If not all, then 95% of all of the displays will be up and running for today," says Chacko. "There might be a couple of small things here or there that we may not be able to get back up and running right away, but very very minor."

He says nothing was destroyed.

"Some branches like that, that might have fallen that had some lights so some of those basics, branches came down, they are easy to re-hang a few things, we had a lot of little decorative hanging lights. Some of those the covers blew off and things like that," he says.

Chacko wants to remind people to pay attention to the barriers around the displays as some people are knocking them down in order to take pictures.

He says those barriers are there for safety reasons.

"That is something we have struggled with each of the three years and we do continue to improve the barriers around the displays. We have during the Bright Lights, program staff going throughout the park to remind," he says.

Bright Lights runs through to January 7th, 2020.