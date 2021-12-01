Bright Lights returns Thursday night

The much anticipated Bright Lights Windsor event kicks off at Jackson Park beginning on Thursday evening.

The event runs until January 9, and it all begins with an elegant ceremonial lighting of the 64-foot tree in the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and other guests will be on hand to illuminate the giant tree and the millions of lights throughout the park.

Opening ceremonies are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. sharp

This year's theme is "Walking in a Windsor Wonderland," with an event pathway that will guide you through a series of festive and seasonally themed displays.

Safety precautions will be in place.

Masks are required to be worn when physical distancing of two metres is not possible, directional signage will help manage the one-way flow of people, and attractions will be properly spaced to avoid traffic jams and gatherings.