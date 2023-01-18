Bright Lights teardown continues

The removal of equipment and displays from Bright Lights Windsor is in progress.

The City of Windsor says the removal is progressing well at Jackson Park, and pathways south of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Garden are now open.

The parking lot off Tecumseh Road remains closed.

Visitors are encouraged to park at the underpass on the south end of the park for the time being.

The city hopes to have the north side of the park open as soon as possible, and updates will be provided as more areas of the park re-open.

As with past years, removal will be gradual and will depend on weather conditions as well as the ground thawing.

Bright Lights opened to the public on December 2, 2022 with the last day being January 8, 2023.

The city is estimating that over 100,000 people attended this year.