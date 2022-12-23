Bright Lights Windsor closed tonight due to storm

Bright Lights Windsor is closed today due to the ongoing snowstorm.

The City of Windsor says the attraction in Jackson Park will not be available tonight due to frigid temperatures and high winds.

They say park officials have kept watch of the park and have seen displays blown over.

Conditions will be re-assessed tomorrow morning.

The city reminds residents that there is still lots of time to see the attraction when the weather improves, as the event runs until January 8.