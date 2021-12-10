Bright Lights Windsor listed as possible COVID exposure point

Bright Lights Windsor has been listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

The possible date of exposure is listed as Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking anyone who visited the event in Jackson Park to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.

The outdoor lights festival opened on Dec. 2. after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is free and will be open to the public until Jan. 9.