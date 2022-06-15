Bright Lights Windsor nominated for two national awards

Bright Lights Windsor is a finalist in two categories ahead of the 25th Annual Canadian Event Awards.

Canadian Special Events magazine has released a list of the 2022 Canadian Event Awards Finalists with Bright Lights Windsor nominated for Best Outdoor Event and Most Outstanding Event.

The vast majority of nominees on the list are from large urban centres such as the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and metro Vancouver.

Bright Lights Windsor (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

The City of Windsor stages the annual festival over the holiday season in Jackson Park, near Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue.

Over 100,000 people attended the 2021-2022 event, which normally includes light displays and a night market.

The city first launched Bright Lights in 2017, spending $1.5-million to stage the display, which has become a popular family-friendly event every December and into early January.

Winners will be announced live in person at the CEA Gala on Sept. 28, 2022, at the Liberty Grand in Toronto.