Bright Lights Windsor returns on December 2

It won't be too long now before families descend on Jackson Park to take in a staple of the season in Windsor.

The kickoff ahead of the return of Bright Lights Windsor on December 2 was held on Thursday afternoon, where the year's theme "Take It All In" and the map of the layout for this year's event were revealed.

City officials had to change course in a major way in 2020, and were able to return to something much closer to the classic format in 2021, but now they say they're fully back on track for 2022.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says another thing back on track will be the holiday train.

"That was one of the gives that had to go by the wayside during the pandemic because people were sitting too close to one another," he continued. "So the holiday train will return, it will be part of an exciting new Enchanted Children's Village this year and that's just the tip of the iceberg as all of your favourite features will be here as well and more."

On top of the children's village there will be a new Royal Promenade in honour of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Santa's Workshop, Peace & Love Around the World and W.E. the North.

The WE Made It: Holiday Market also returns, sponsored by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in partnership with the Urban Art Market, Rose City Etsy Team and WindsorEats.

The full holiday market will be open Fridays and Saturdays, with a partial market for food and beverages operating during the week.

This year's Bright Lights map

Dilkens says 2021's Bright Lights Windsor was a huge success, with some local and national recognition.

"2022 is going to be even more exciting, and we're encouraging people to take a break, take a walk, take some pictures, and take it all in. It's going to be truly incredible and special."

Each week we will have a designated hut for a Community Giving Partner to showcase, with W.E. Care for Kids providing hot chocolate on weekends for the duration of the event.

"Our weekly showcases will also feature Operation Keep Windsor Warm, Noah's House Mental Health Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities - Southwestern Ontario, Feeding Windsor Essex, Sleep In Heavenly Peace - Windsor and In Honour of the Ones We Love. So there will be opportunities to give and support all of those organizations when you take it all in," he said.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

Following that the event runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 8, 2023.