Bright Lights Windsor set to return to Jackson Park

Bright Lights Windsor is set to return to Jackson Park on Dec. 2.

The annual light display is returning to the park at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue after the city adopted a "citywide" light display in 2020 due to public health guidelines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's theme is "Walking in a Windsor Wonderland," with an event pathway that will guide you through a series of festive and seasonally themed displays.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says there will be safety precautions in place for anyone attending the event.

"They're still being asked to wear a mask because of the number of people in the area," he says. The train we normally have will not be running this year, but we have other features and new displays that will be out there, so there no shortage of fun and excitement at Bright Lights in 2021."

Enhanced measures are subject to change but will include the following:

- Directional signage to manage the one-way flow of people;

- Properly spaced attractions to avoid traffic jams and gatherings;

- WE Made It: Holiday Market to have increased spacing between vendors to allow for physical distancing; and

- Masks required to be worn when physical distancing of two metres is not possible.

Dilkens says calls this is a free, fun family event.

"No matter where you live in the city, no matter how much money you make, you can come to Bright Lights and have the same great experience. We really want everyone to bring their kids out and enjoy," he says.

Opening ceremonies take place this year at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, after which the event runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 9, 2022.

A map is displayed detailing the set up and pathway through Jackson Park for Bright Lights Windsor 2021. The festival opens Dec. 2. Nov. 18, 2021 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Dilkens says the pandemic has been tough on everyone.

"Whether you're the mayor, whether you're a parent trying to deal with kids in and out of school, or someone living along in lockdown, this has not been an easy time for anyone in this community. We acknowledge that and we know this event in particular brings out some great feeling, brings out the holiday cheer in people," he adds.

Following this year’s theme, "Walking in a Windsor Wonderland," the event pathway will guide you through a series of festive and seasonally themed displays: Wish Upon a Star, Winter Wonderland, Candy Cane Lane, Santa’s Stable, Peace & Love Around the World, and W.E. the North.

The WE Made It: Holiday Market returns, sponsored by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in partnership with the Urban Art Market, Rose City Etsy Team and WindsorEats. The full holiday market will be open Fridays and Saturdays, with a partial market for food and beverages operating during the week. Along with the market, several local food and beverage options will be available.

Sensory friendly “Silent Nights” are offered on Tuesday evenings. The lights will be on, but sound will be muted and strobe elements paused so the display can be enjoyed in a peaceful environment that is accommodating to sensory sensitivities.

The city has also partnered with Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation to launch The "YQG Hearts for Hope" campaign. The display will include four magnetic walls that will be placed near the word HOPE under a large tent. Guests will be able to purchase a heart for a $5 donation, decorate it with a message of hope, and display it on the wall. These walls will be placed in local hospitals for staff to see when this year’s event concludes. Funds raised from the campaign will benefit Transition to Betterness, UHC – Hub of Opportunities, and The Salvation Army. Practicing safety first, we will be using a new contactless device to collect donations on site.

With files from Rusty Thomson and Rob Hindi