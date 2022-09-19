Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

LONDON - Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers.

Up to a million people could line the streets of London on Monday to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners. Hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin there. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill's promised to be a spectacular display.

Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth's coffin to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and his sons walked behind.