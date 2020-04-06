British Open Cancelled, New Dates for Other Majors

COVID-19 has claimed another sporting event.

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945.

It was announced Monday morning that the R&A is choosing to play golf's oldest championship next year at Royal St. George's and move the 150th Open at St. Andrews to 2022.

Golf organizations have also announced that the PGA Championship is moving to August, the U.S. Open going to September and the Masters to be played in November, two week before Thanksgiving.

The tentative new dates still depend on guidance from government and health authorities.

— With files from The Canadian Press