British Open Could be Postponed
British Open organizers say postponement is an option for this year's tournament at Royal St. George's.
The 149th edition of the Open Championship is scheduled to take place July 16-19.
The last time the Open wasn't played was in 1945 because of World War II.
The R&A released a short statement in response to media speculation about the staging of the event.
Chief executive Martin Slumbers says the ``process is taking some time to resolve'' because of a range of external factors.
The Senior PGA Championship in Michigan has been cancelled.
The PGA of America says it based its decision on Michigan's stay-at-home order that was enacted March 23. The Senior PGA in Benton Harbor, Michigan, was to be played May 21-24.
It will be held next year at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will return to Benton Harbor the following year.