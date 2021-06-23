Britney Spears Set to Make Rare Remarks to Conservatorship Judge

In a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears is expected to address the court in the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs for 13 years.

If a Los Angeles judge does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears' words on the case will be heard in open court for the first time.

Fans from the so-called FreeBritney movement are expected to gather outside the Los Angeles courthouse in larger numbers than usual.

The hearing comes at the request of the 39-year-old, but there has been no indication what she plans to say.

Updates are expected after the hearing which begins at 4:30 p.m..EST — the timing of the pop star's remarks is unknown and she is expected to appear remotely.

