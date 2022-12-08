iHeartRadio
Brittney Griner released in prisoner swap


La star de la WNBA et double médaillée d'or olympique Brittney Griner s'adresse à ses avocats debout dans une cage dans une salle d'audience avant une audience, à Khimki, juste à l'extérieur de Moscou, en Russie, le mardi 26 juillet 2022. (Alexander Zemlianitchenko | AP Photo)

(Washington, DC)  --  Brittney Griner is out of Russian custody.  

Speaking at the White House, President Biden said it's a good morning.  

Biden added this day was a long time coming while admitting that the negotiations were tough.  

He thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping facilitate the exchange for Griner.  

Earlier this fall, a Russian court upheld Griner's drug conviction and nine-year prison sentence.  

She was in custody since February when screeners at a Moscow airport found vape cartridges containing a small amount of hashish in her luggage.

She was exchanged for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer.

Griner's wife Cherelle also spoke and said she's sincerely grateful for the President and others in his administration.  

She specifically mentioned Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

— with files from MetroSource

