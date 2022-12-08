Brittney Griner released in prisoner swap

(Washington, DC) -- Brittney Griner is out of Russian custody.

Speaking at the White House, President Biden said it's a good morning.

Biden added this day was a long time coming while admitting that the negotiations were tough.

He thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping facilitate the exchange for Griner.

Earlier this fall, a Russian court upheld Griner's drug conviction and nine-year prison sentence.

She was in custody since February when screeners at a Moscow airport found vape cartridges containing a small amount of hashish in her luggage.

She was exchanged for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer.

Griner's wife Cherelle also spoke and said she's sincerely grateful for the President and others in his administration.

She specifically mentioned Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

— with files from MetroSource