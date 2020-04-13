Brochure Launched to Prepare East Windsor Residents for Flooding

The city is urging 17,000 residents in east Windsor to prepare for possible flooding.

The city is monitoring high water levels along the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair.

A brochure has been sent out to 17,000 residents to prepare them and their homes in the event of flooding.

City Engineer Mark Winterton tells AM800's The Afternoon News the brochure covers the important questions.

"Things like evacuation routes, planned necessities, how they're going to react in the case we do get to a flooding situation," he says. "We want to make sure that people are prepared, not scared."

Winterton says the brochure is in addition to online tools already in place.

"Strongly encourage people to access those programs on our website, www.cityofwindsor.ca, and be able to prepare for flooding, whether it is rain induced or lake induced flooding," he says.

A sandbag distribution centre is available for residents who live along the north side of Riverside Drive from George Avenue East to the border with the Town of Tecumseh.

Winterton hopes to have staff on site.

"Starting on Tuesday, we will be having additional staff available to hopefully assist people with filling bags. We have somewhat limited staff and we have to do everything in a safe manor with all the social distancing practices that are in place," he added.

The sandbag distribution centre is on Little River Road just west of the Little River Bridge and the roundabout.