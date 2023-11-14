iHeartRadio
Broncos edge Bills on Monday Night Football


AM800-News-Broncos-Bills-November-2023

(Orchard Park, NY)  --  Wil Lutz drilled a 36-yard field goal as time expired as the Broncos edged the Bills 24-22 on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium.

Lutz delivered the game-winning kick after he missed his first attempt from 41, but the Bills were called for a penalty on the play.  

Russell Wilson completed 24-of-29 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns in the win.  

Denver's defense forced four turnovers as the team won its third straight game.  

The Broncos improved to 4-and-5.  

Josh Allen threw for 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the losing effort.  

Dalton Kincaid caught five passes for 51 yards and a score.  

Buffalo dropped to 5-and-5 on the season. 

— with files from MetroSource

