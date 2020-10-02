Broncos Ground Jets in New Jersey

Melvin Gordon closed the win with a 43-yard-touchdown run in the final two minutes as the Broncos buried the Jets 37-28 at MetLife Stadium.

Gordon rushed for 107 yards and two scores for Denver, and Brett Rypien passed for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first NFL start.

Brandon McManus nailed the go-ahead field goal with 3:08 to play in the Broncos' first win.

Sam Darnold scrambled his way to a 46-yard score for the Jets in the first quarter.

Sam Ficken nailed five field goals and Pierre Desir scored on a 35-yard pick-six. The Jets are 0-and-4.



