Brother of man killed by police calls coroner's inquest recommendations a 'huge relief'

The brother of a Windsor man shot and killed in a violent confrontation with police is calling the results of a coroner's inquest a 'huge relief.'

Michael Mahoney says it was a difficult two weeks, but it is a huge feeling of relief that the jury listened to the experts who gave testimony and carefully considered their recommendations.

The five-member jury in the coroner's inquest has deemed Matthew Mahoney's death a homicide.

The decision follows 10-days of testimony and submissions looking into the circumstances around the 2018 death of the 33-year-old Mahoney, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

While his death has been deemed a homicide, the term homicide does not equal intent in a coroner's inquest and the inquest does not assign blame. The decision means, without judgment of whether it was right or wrong, that the death occurred at the hands of another individual.

Michael Mahoney says there were arguments that this may have been 'suicide by police' but feels his brother tried to avoid police, and tried to get away from them three times that morning.

"So we agree with the findings that this was not premeditated, that he reacted in either fear or other emotions that morning. Fear or anxiety got the better of him," he says.

The jury also made nine recommendations aimed at preventing another death under similar circumstances. One of the recommendations calls on Windsor Regional Hospital and the Ontario Ministry of Health assess the feasibility and impact of establishing a Mental Health Advocate role (or enhancing the abilities of Social Workers) to be the point person helping patients and families coordinate mental health services.

Those advocates could assist with scheduling follow-up sessions after appointments, check-ins, support after medication change and consistently offer a family meeting within 48-72 hours of hospital admission, regardless of the patient’s status in hospital, to collect collateral information.

Throughout the inquest, the Mahoney family detailed failed efforts to speak with Matthew's healthcare providers to share information about his situation, but that he would not allow his psychiatrist or any other healthcare providers to share information about his care under patient privacy laws.

Mahoney says as a family, they tried on so many occasions to talk to Matthew's care team.

"That was a really touching recommendation, it really got to the heart of the matter for us," he says. "We really tried to help Matthew but we just couldn't. It really showed the jury paid attention and carefully considered their recommendations, we're just so thankful for that."

Mahoney says unfortunately all of the recommendations are voluntary, nothing is binding.

"That is very unfortunate but it is the reality of the legislation. We can only force change through policy makers, hopefully it doesn't come to that. We just have to watch and see at this point, unfortunately," he adds.

Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed on March 21, 2018 after a violent confrontation with police in the Dufferin Place alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block full of knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

One officer was stabbed during the altercation.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.