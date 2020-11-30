Brouillette Manor Employees to Rally for Fair Collective Agreement

Health care workers at a long-term care home in Tecumseh are fed up.

That's according to Unifor Local 2458 president Tulio DiPonti who says the Brouillette Manor has brought a long list of concessions to the bargaining table and refuses to negotiate a fair collective agreement.

DiPonti says the employer wants to make cuts to wages, benefits and time off.

He says, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, it's not the time to be taking away from front line workers.

"In the midst of this pandemic, these health care workers are heroes and they're taking care of our loved ones and making sure that they have a chance at living. This employer comes to the table with six pages of concessions which will be a detriment to our members."

DiPonti says workers want to get their message out.

"We're trying to show the people in this city and the county and all over Ontario that you can't call these workers heroes and come to the table and demand concessions. Bringing those kinds of concessions to the table is just going to drive people more away from this industry."

He says talks are at a stalemate.

"When it comes to the workers, which really take care of these residents, they're bringing concessions to the table which there's no way we're going to accept. I think they've got to treat the staff there as heroes like they say they are. At least come to the table and bring them something that's worth looking at."

As the workers are considered essential, DiPonti says they don't have the right to strike.

A rally is planned for Tuesday morning at 11:30am at Brouillette Manor located at 11900 Brouillette Court in Tecumseh — all are welcome to attend.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley