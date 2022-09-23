Browns beat Steelers on Thursday Night Football

(Cleveland, OH) -- Nick Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown as the Browns beat the Steelers 29-17 in a Thursday night showdown in Cleveland.

Jacoby Brissett was again steady under center with 220 passing yards and two scores.

He connected seven times with Amari Cooper, who finished with 101 receiving yards and a TD.

Cleveland held Pittsburgh to just a field goal in the second half as it improved to 2-and-1.

Najee Harris rushed for 56 yards and a score in the losing effort.

The Steelers were 1-for-9 on third down conversions as they dropped to 1-and-2.

