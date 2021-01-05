Browns Head Coach Among Five Positive For COVID-19

Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns have been knocked flat.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Cleveland's first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach on Sunday against the Steelers. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge also tested positive, along with two more assistant coaches.

NFL rules state that anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days.

It's a major blow to the Browns, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons with a win last weekend over the Steelers.

The league says the status for the game in Pittsburgh has not changed.

with files from (The Associated Press)