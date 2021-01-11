Browns Sink Steelers in Pittsburgh

The Browns are celebrating their first playoff win since January 1995.

They jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 48-37 win over the Steelers in an AFC wild card matchup in Pittsburgh.

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and Kareem Hunt ran for two scores for Cleveland.

It was the Browns' first playoff game period in 18 years.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns for Pittsburgh but was also picked off four times.

Chase Claypool had two TD receptions for the Steelers in defeat.

