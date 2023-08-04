iHeartRadio
Browns storm back to defeat Jets in Hall of Fame Game


(Canton, OH)  --  The Cleveland Browns stormed back from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the New York Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.  

The Browns went ahead for good when Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected with Austin Watkins Jr. on a 22-yard touchdown pass with nine-and-a-half minutes left to play.  

The rookie signal caller finished 8-of-11 for 82 yards and a TD in the win.  

Demetric Felton Jr. and John Kelly Jr. also found the end zone for Cleveland.  

Zach Wilson started at QB for the Jets and completed 3-of-5 attempts for 65 yards in the loss.  

Jets rookie tailback Israel Abanikanda found pay dirt on a 10-yard rush in the first half.  

Greg Zuerlein was 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts for New York.  

Both teams resume preseason play next week. 

— with files from MetroSource

