Browns storm back to defeat Jets in Hall of Fame Game

(Canton, OH) -- The Cleveland Browns stormed back from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the New York Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.

The Browns went ahead for good when Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected with Austin Watkins Jr. on a 22-yard touchdown pass with nine-and-a-half minutes left to play.

The rookie signal caller finished 8-of-11 for 82 yards and a TD in the win.

Demetric Felton Jr. and John Kelly Jr. also found the end zone for Cleveland.

Zach Wilson started at QB for the Jets and completed 3-of-5 attempts for 65 yards in the loss.

Jets rookie tailback Israel Abanikanda found pay dirt on a 10-yard rush in the first half.

Greg Zuerlein was 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts for New York.

Both teams resume preseason play next week.

— with files from MetroSource