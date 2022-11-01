iHeartRadio
Browns take down Bengals on Monday Night Football


AM800-News-Browns-Bengals-Twitter-November-1-2022

(Cleveland, OH)  --   Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Browns took down the Bengals 32-13 in a Halloween Monday night clash in Cleveland.  

Chubb scared off Cincinnati's run defense and helped Cleveland take a commanding 25-0 lead in the third quarter.  

The Browns fended off a comeback attempt by Cincinnati to improve to 3-and-5.  

Jacoby Brissett accounted for a passing touchdown and a rushing score.  

Joe Burrow threw a pair of TDs, but was also picked off in the losing effort.  

The Bengals fell victim to the tricks as they dropped to 4-and-4. 

— with files from MetroSource

