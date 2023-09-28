Bruce Springsteen postpones 2023 tour

New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen is postponing the remainder of his 2023 tour.

The Boss has been recovering from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks, but doctors advised him to continue treatment through the rest of the year.

That means Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will postpone the shows they were supposed to play this year to 20-24.

All the shows will take place at their original venues, but ticketholders who can't attend the new dates will have 30 days to request a refund.

Springsteen thanked friends and fans for good wishes, promising he's on the mend and can't wait to perform next year.

— with files from MetroSource

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images