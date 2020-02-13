Bruins Bounce Habs

David Pastrnak had his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1.

Boston has won seven of its last eight and took the season series with rival Montreal 3-1.

The Bruins outscored the Canadiens 15-3 over the final three meetings. Montreal has lost two straight as it tries to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal and Tuukka Rask had 28 saves for the Bruins to improve to 13-0-6 at home this season.

Marco Scandella scored Montreal's lone goal.

with files from Canadian Press